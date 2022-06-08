16 new local players join Fijiana squad

Fijiana Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula faces a difficult task in picking his final squad for the Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship and World Cup.

Seruvakula has recruited 16 local players from the Marama Championship, five overseas, and Super W players all competing for a spot in the national squad.

The Super W-winning coach has a squad of 45 players for the upcoming tournaments, and is impressed with some of the newcomers.

Seruvakula says the selection door is still open.

“For Nadroga there are six players and Suva. Those girls have been lifting up their hands in the Skipper Cup. I am very happy that they come in and are not sure or have to start over again. With the passing and catch and pass, they really want to play for Fiji and that’s going to a big threat for our Super Rugby girls.”

The Oceania Championship squad will be announced next week.