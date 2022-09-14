16 Fijiana Drua for Maori Test

An experienced Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s side has been named to face New Zealand Wahine Maori on Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Led by Captain Sereima Leweniqila, the team consists of 16 Fijiana Drua players who were part of the team that qualified for the World Cup in 2019.

Two players, Iris Verebalavu of the Brumbies and Suva’s Bulou Vasuturaga are expected to make their debut off the bench.

Head coach Senirusi Seruvakula says he put together an experienced side with six forwards and two backs on the reserves.

“It’s like building up the combination amongst the players and also it’s like a selection and we haven’t announced the 22 member going into the world cup, and the focus is to see what they can offer and what they can give you on the day.”

He adds the New Zealand Wahine Maori side will be tough on the day as the majority of their players have just finished playing in their local competition.



[Source: Fiji Rugby]