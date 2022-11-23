$15,000 boost for Police rugby

The Police rugby team and TotalEnergies Fiji continues its partnership for the FMF Sukuna Bowl competition.

TotalEnergies stepped in today as the team’s major sponsor giving $15000 in sponsorship ahead of the much-anticipated clash on Friday.

Managing Director Dennis Michael Cuaycong says they are glad to be part of the long history between Army and Police.

“This partnership goes to emphasize the relationship we have had with the Sukuna Bowl and of course the Fiji Police Force. Like I said, we are happy to be partnering with you on this one.”

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho thanked TotalEnergies for having faith in the team.

“Thank you for having faith in us. It was a painful loss last year for Police and all our supporters to lose that game in the last minute with the penalty and the military walking away with the Sukuna Bowl. This year is a tough preparation for us but that is no excuse.”

TotalEnergies Police will take on Subrails Army on Friday at 5pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The Sukuna Bowl competition continues tomorrow with the netball, volleyball and football matches.

You can watch the football and main rugby match live on FBC Sports HD Channel.

Overseas viewers can catch the games on FBC Pop for $10USD.