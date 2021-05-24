$145 tickets for Drua and Chiefs sold or allocated

The $145 tickets for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Chiefs clash at Churchill Park in Lautoka later this month have been sold or allocated.

This has been confirmed in a statement by Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn.

Only the $20, $30, and $95 are available for purchase from Monday.

Article continues after advertisement

Given the limited number of $20 tickets available, these will only be available at the Lautoka City Council.

Thorburn says they’ve added Shop N Save supermarkets as additional ticket distribution outlets, thereby making tickets available to even more fans across the country.

Fans can also buy tickets from Lautoka City Council and eight Jack’s of Fiji outlets.

Last week, some fans had to be turned away at the gate as the match got sold out, and Thorburn is encouraging everyone to get their tickets early.

He adds they’re delighted with the interest in their last regular season match, where the Chiefs will be playing to confirm a home finals match whereas the Drua will be playing for its home fans.

The Fijian Drua will make additional announcements about the curtain-raiser and other exciting pre-match events for fans next week.

Tickets for the match are $20 for adults and $10 for kids under 12 for the grass embankment on the TappooCity end of the field.

$30 for adults and $15 for kids under 12 for the grass embankment opposite the main stadium.

$95 for the Timber Grandstand and $95 for a temporary grandstand to be constructed adjacent to the Concrete Grandstand.