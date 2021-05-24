Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Rugby

$145 tickets for Drua and Chiefs sold or allocated

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 6, 2022 1:25 pm

The $145 tickets for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Chiefs clash at Churchill Park in Lautoka later this month have been sold or allocated.

This has been confirmed in a statement by Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn.

Only the $20, $30, and $95 are available for purchase from Monday.

Article continues after advertisement

Given the limited number of $20 tickets available, these will only be available at the Lautoka City Council.

Thorburn says they’ve added Shop N Save supermarkets as additional ticket distribution outlets, thereby making tickets available to even more fans across the country.

Fans can also buy tickets from Lautoka City Council and eight Jack’s of Fiji outlets.

Last week, some fans had to be turned away at the gate as the match got sold out, and Thorburn is encouraging everyone to get their tickets early.

He adds they’re delighted with the interest in their last regular season match, where the Chiefs will be playing to confirm a home finals match whereas the Drua will be playing for its home fans.

The Fijian Drua will make additional announcements about the curtain-raiser and other exciting pre-match events for fans next week.

Tickets for the match are $20 for adults and $10 for kids under 12 for the grass embankment on the TappooCity end of the field.

$30 for adults and $15 for kids under 12 for the grass embankment opposite the main stadium.

$95 for the Timber Grandstand and $95 for a temporary grandstand to be constructed adjacent to the Concrete Grandstand.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.