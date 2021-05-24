14 Silktails in Bati RLWC extended squad

Fourteen Kaiviti Silktails players have been named in the Vodafone Fiji Bati extended squad to prepare for the World Cup in England scheduled for later this year.

The Silktails players are Jili Temesia,Vuate Karawalevu,Tomasi Vunicagi,Penioni Tagituimua,Pio Seci,Ralulu Nasoki,Apakuki Tavodi,Apimeleki Lutu,Waisale Vesikula,Josh Taboiliku,Malakai

Kovekalou and Josh Waqavesui.

Article continues after advertisement

Bati Head Coach, Joe Rabele has also reached out to players to confirm their availability to represent Fiji to the Rugby League World Cup.

With plans to confirm the squad in two weeks, the Bati management has let the extended squad know, they have until this Friday to confirm their participation in the World Cup.

NRL players in the squad includesMaika Sivo, Semi Valemei, Isaac Lumelume,Mikaele Ravalawa,Waqa Blake,Taane Milne,Braydon Wakeham,Apisai Koroisau,Sitiveni Moceidreke,Tariq Sims,Viliame Kikau,Jacob and Daniel Saifiti,Tui Kamikamica and Kane Evans.

Also included are Super League players Kevin Naiqama, Korbin Sims and King Vuniyayawa.

Pacific Games captain Luke Nadurutalo, Jordan Leiu, Lamar Liolevave, Kurt Donoghoe and Joe Lovodua make up the rest of the squad

Rugby League World Cup organizers, earlier last Friday have also contacted players including those eligible to play for Australia and New Zealand to correct any misinformation about the safety of the tournament that will kick-off on October 23.

Players have also been given the opportunity to voice their opinion and appetite for participating in the World Cup using a player survey.