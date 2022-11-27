14-men Springboks beat dismal England

[Source: Springboks/Facebook]

A 14-men South Africa outfit defeated a dismal England side 27-13 in their Autumn Nations Series clash this morning.

Replacement prop Thomas du Toit’s red card in the 60th minute for a high shot on Luke Cowan-Dickie briefly offered England hope but their Autumn Nations Series ended on a poor note at Twickenham.

Tries from Kurt-Lee Arendse and Eben Etzebeth as well as three penalties and a conversion from Faf de Klerk and Damian Willemse’s two drop goals saw the Springboks to an impressive victory, gaining revenge for last year’s narrow defeat in England.

England ends the autumn with only one win – a comfortable victory over Japan – to show from four matches.



