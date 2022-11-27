14-men Springboks beat dismal England

[Source: Springboks/Facebook]
A 14-men South Africa outfit defeated a dismal England side 27-13 in their Autumn Nations Series clash this morning.
Replacement prop Thomas du Toit’s red card in the 60th minute for a high shot on Luke Cowan-Dickie briefly offered England hope but their Autumn Nations Series ended on a poor note at Twickenham.
Tries from Kurt-Lee Arendse and Eben Etzebeth as well as three penalties and a conversion from Faf de Klerk and Damian Willemse’s two drop goals saw the Springboks to an impressive victory, gaining revenge for last year’s narrow defeat in England.
[Source: Springboks/Facebook]
England ends the autumn with only one win – a comfortable victory over Japan – to show from four matches.
[Source: Springboks/Facebook]