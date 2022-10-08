14 men Marist edge Grammar at the death

After 44 years, the coveted U18 Vodafone Super Deans trophy is heading to Kaunikuila after a 14-men Marist Brothers High School edged Suva Grammar School 9-8 in a pulsating final.
The matchup was a highly anticipated one, as the rivalry between the two schools stretches back far.
Marist fly-half Brandon Saun got the first points of the game through his boot after they were awarded a penalty for a dangerous tackle.
Grammar was also reduced to 14, after flanker Josua Goneiwai was shown a yellow card for a tip tackle.
Despite being a man down, the side managed to rally and get the first try of the game through right-wing Gabriel Simpson.
This was on the back of relentless pressure on the Marist line.
At the break, Suva Grammar led 5-3.
Marist Brothers High School regained the lead just minutes into the second half thanks to the boot of their star full-back Saun.
However, things quickly took a bad turn for the Flagstaff boys after a controversial red card was given to wing Mikaele Lewaicei for a dangerous tackle.
Suva Grammar then got the lead back 8-6 through the boot of Meli Pasi a few minutes later.
It then went from bad to worse for Marist Brothers after Brandon Saun suffered an injury, ending his game time.
Marist playing with a man down continued to put pressure on the Grammarians, earning them a couple of penalties.
However, they were not able to land any of them.
But with a few minutes remaining in time, Marist was awarded a penalty just a few meters away from the goal post.
Veremo Waqanidrola stepped up and kicked the winning penalty for a historic win.
Coach Jone Temo says it has been a long time coming and they had been determined to take down all the champion teams, which led them to this victory.
“First of all, I want to dedicate this victory to the priest that’s been helping me spiritually for the faith of the boys, and coach Saiasi Fuli. I called him when we lost to Gospel High but then from there we kept it strong until the victory today.”