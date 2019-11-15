Home

Namosi currently leading 14 men Lautoka

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 22, 2020 4:02 pm

Farebrother Sullivan Trophy holders Namosi is currently leading 14-men Lautoka side 10-6 at Suva’s ANZ Stadium.

Kalaveti Ravouvou scored both the tries.

The Maroons suffered an early blow with a red card to Lautoka’s Vatili Tuisabeto minutes into the first half.

Article continues after advertisement

Namosi took advantage of the situation with Ravouvou putting points on the board for the host with a try in the 17th minute of play to give them a 5-nil.

Former Flying Fijian Waisea Luveniyali gave the Maroons a 3 pointer through a penalty kick to out the visitors back into the game, Namosi 5-3 Lautoka.

Lautoka was then awarded another penalty, which Luveniyali successfully converted giving Lautoka 6-5 lead at the breather.

The match is into second half.

Lautoka Maroons 👏

Posted by FBC Sports on Friday, August 21, 2020

Namosi arrive

Namosi Rugby Team Arrival

Posted by FBC Sports on Friday, August 21, 2020

 

