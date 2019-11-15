Namosi currently leading 14 men Lautoka

Farebrother Sullivan Trophy holders Namosi is currently leading 14-men Lautoka side 10-6 at Suva’s ANZ Stadium.

Kalaveti Ravouvou scored both the tries.

The Maroons suffered an early blow with a red card to Lautoka’s Vatili Tuisabeto minutes into the first half.

Namosi took advantage of the situation with Ravouvou putting points on the board for the host with a try in the 17th minute of play to give them a 5-nil.

Former Flying Fijian Waisea Luveniyali gave the Maroons a 3 pointer through a penalty kick to out the visitors back into the game, Namosi 5-3 Lautoka.

Lautoka was then awarded another penalty, which Luveniyali successfully converted giving Lautoka 6-5 lead at the breather.

The match is into second half.

