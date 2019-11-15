13 core teams for ‘Super Series’

There will be 13 core sevens teams for the Fiji Rugby Union ‘Super Series’ that will kick off in two weeks’ time.

The FRU earlier said that 16 top teams would be part of the series, however, today chief executive John O’Connor says only the best 13 sides in the country are going to play in the four tournaments.

He says this will give an opportunity to other teams around the country to be part of the series as well.

“In consultation with coach based on the teams participating in the last few 7s tournaments we have identified 13 core teams, three teams will be invitational teams that will invited into the tournament depending on where we will have the tournament we will invite three invitational teams to make the 16 teams.”

O’Connor says letters have been sent to the respective clubs and draws are finalized.

Top teams like Tabadamu, Police White, Police Blue, Wadigi, Taveuni, Army, Uluinakau, Wardens and FDS Barbarians will be part of the series.

The series will be similar to the World Sevens Series where teams collect points depending on how they finish in a tournament. The team with the most points at end of the series will be declared the winner.

The first tournament will be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on the 22nd and 23rd of this month.