Wales crowned Six Nations champ, Scotland defeats France

Wales is the new Six Nations rugby champion.

This is after Scotland defeated France in the final game of the championship in Paris.

Wayne Pivac’s side was denied a Grand Slam by France last week as the Les Blues came from behind with late tries to Charles Ollivan and Brice Dulin.

But six days later, Wales celebrate their second title in three years after France failed to secure a bonus-point win.

France needed to win with a 21 point margin over Scotland but eventually losing 27-23 to finish second.