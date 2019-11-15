First home win for Tailevu in Skipper Cup

Tailevu has managed to win their first home game of the season.

This after they defeated Lautoka 31-12 in their Skipper Cup clash at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori today.

Tailevu struck first in the 20th minute when former Flying Fijians fullback Simeli Koniferedi scored in the corner which was converted by flyhalf Seru Vaniqi.

Article continues after advertisement

Just six minutes later Vaniqi converted a penalty for a 10-0 lead and it remained that way until halftime.

When the second half resumed, Lautoka had to defend early but it didn’t quite go their way when winger Timoci Daurua copped a yellow card for a high tackle.

Tailevu applied the pressure and was rewarded with a try to flanker Timoci Vunimoko after a being set up by winger Viliame Kanatabua.

The Sugar City team never gave up and managed to put a few phases together, after a missed penalty they regrouped before former Fiji Drua hooker Samu Suguturaga scored an unconverted try.

However, the home side replied with a converted try to Captain Mosese Naiova as they extended their lead 24-5.

Tailevu defeated Lautoka in their round two clash at Churchill Park which is their only win in the competition so far.

Just less than two minutes later Lautoka registered their second try to inside center Peniyasi Vuniyayawawhich was converted by former Flying Fijians flyhalf Waisea Luveniyali.

But Tailevu had the final say with a runaway try to inside centre Paula Nayacakalou.