Cotter works towards building depth in the squad

Vern Cotter will be working on ensuring there is depth in the team as he prepares to take on his new role as the new Fiji Airways Flying Fijians Head Coach.

Cotter who is currently in New Zealand has been working with and scouting Fijians players who are part of the Super Rugby Aoteroa competitions.

Fiji Rugby Union chief executive John O’Connor says Cotter is liaising with High Performance Unit manager Simon Rawalui to select potential players for the squad.

“His preparing plans and things to be set out. There is a lot of planning that is required from World Rugby for the next four years and the next funding cycle and he is working with Simon to put those plans together looking at the depth, looking at each player.”

Cotter will also be working with the provincial coaches to reveal his intentions on how he wants the sports to be played.