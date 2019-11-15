Home

Police to play Rt Filise in Coral Coast 7s final

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 18, 2020 3:39 pm
Defending McDonalds Coral Coast 7s champion Police came from behind to beat Tabadamu in the semifinal 14-12.

Tabadamu started the semifinal with a try to former national 7s rep Jone Vota.

The side again a minute later through Joseva Talacolo.

Fiji Drua center Ifereimi Tovilevu powered his way over the Tabadamu line for Police first try which was converted.

Tovilevu was later shown a yellow card for dangerous play as Tabadamu led 12-7 at halftime.

Police started the second half on a high with a try to Rusiate Nasove.

Meanwhile, in the second semifinal, Ratu Filise defeated the Stallions 14-7.

Ratu Filise scored their first try through Sovita Nagatagata before Manueli Ratuniyarawa struck for Stallions with both teams hitting the halftime break locked at 7 all.

The Namatakula based Ratu Filise side scored the lone try of the second half as they hung on to win 14-7.

The Coral Coast 7s final will be held at 5pm at Sigatoka’s Lawaqa Park.

