Suva women’s target Skipper Cup title

After losing out in the Skipper Cup semi-final last year, the Suva Rugby Union women’s team is looking to go a step further this year.

The side suffered a 24-15 loss to Tailevu in the semi-final, something that is still fresh in their minds.

Head Coach Tavaita Rowati says getting the players to master their skills tops the list as they are training together after three months.

“With the caliber of players that we have, we’ve got a mixture of senior girls and very young girls just out of school. Our focus now is just on learning the core skills, making sure they master their core skills and just learning how to play the 15s game.”

A number of 7s and 15s players are in the extended squad including Aloesi Nakoci, Silivia Tuisese, Doreen Narokete, Ada Dansey, Vika Matarugu, and Mere Moto.

Suva will take on Nadroga in the opening round of the Skipper Cup on the 25th of this month at Sigatoka’s Lawaqa Park.

The capital city side’s men’s team will also play the Stallions at the same venue on the same day for the Skipper and Farebrother challenge.