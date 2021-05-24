12 women’s teams for last Super 7s Series leg

There will be 12 women’s teams competing in the final leg of the Fiji Rugby Union Super 7s Series next month.

FRU Chief Executive, John O’Connor, says they’re happy to include the 12 teams and are expecting stiff competition in the women’s category this time around.

He says there has been huge interest from the women’s teams.

The 12 women’s teams have been divided into four groups with Mt Masada, Striders and ACS Old Girls in pool A.

Yasawa, Savusavu and Army make up group B while Lautoka, Police and Valkyries are in pool C.

Seahawks, Waitui Waidroka and Fire Warden are in pool D.

Meanwhile, all the 26 players in the Fiji 7s extended squad will play for their respective clubs in the tournament.

Police Blue leads the series standings with 66 points followed by LAR Barbarians who have 45 and Raiwasa Taveuni is third with 44 points.

The last Super Series tournament will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on the 12th and 13th of next month.