11 debutants for Moana Pasifika

Moana Pasifika has named a new-look side for tomorrow’s Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Blues.

With a four-day turnaround from their historic win against the Hurricanes, Head Coach Aaron Mauger has elected to use the full depth of his squad.

There are eleven players set to make their debut in the matchday 23.

Manu Samoa stalwart Jack Lam will become the first Samoan to Captain Moana Pasifika and will wear the number eight jersey.

Moana Pasifika hosts the Blues at 6:05 pm tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua takes on the Waratahs at 8:45 pm on Friday.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel.