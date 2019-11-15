11 changes for Suva, 7s star starts

Fiji 7s rep Terio Tamani will start at halfback for the Ram Sami Suva side against Namosi in the Skipper Cup semifinal on Saturday.

Tamani who has been missing from the Suva team in the past few weeks due to sevens commitments with his Police side gets the nod at nine ahead of Leone Nawai.

The national sevens star is one of the 11 changes made in the Suva starting lineup by Head Coach Sakaraia Labalaba.

Only Sireli Ledua, Manoa Tamaya, Koli Tamanitoakula and Misaele Petero who featured in the 22-17 win against Namosi last week have retained their spots in the run-on side.

Suva plays Namosi at 3pm on Saturday while Naitasiri host Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Also at the ANZ Stadium, Suva takes on Lautoka in the women’s semifinal and Nadroga plays the capital city’s under-19.

At Ratu Cakobau Park, Naitasiri host defending women’s champion Tailevu and Namosi takes on Nadi in the under-19.

You can watch the Nadroga/Naitasiri clash LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and the Suva/Namosi match will air on FBC Sports channel.

The women’s semifinals will be aired LIVE as well.

The Suva team to face Namosi:

1. Mateo Qolisese

2. Isireli Ledua

3. Manasa Saulo

4. Sorovakatini Tuifagalele

5. Manoa Tamaya

6. Koli Tamanitoakula

7. Taniela Sadrugu

8. James brown

9. Terio Tamani

10. Ratu Meli Kurisaru

11. Keponi Paul

12. John Stewart

13. Apisalome Vota

14. Misaele Petero

15 . Enele Malele

16. Lino Vasuinadi

17. Meli Tuni

18. Josefa Nasaroa

19. Israel Azzariah

20. Elia Canakaivata

21. Leone Nawai

22. Jone Manu

23. Watisoni Sevutia