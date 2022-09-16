$10k each for Fiji 7s team

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has announced that the Fiji 7s players and management have been given $10,000 each.

Rau Wiliame says this is a token of appreciation from the nation for bringing home the Melrose Cup after 17 years.

The President while thanking the team says they have ended the two decade of wait and have put Fiji back on the throne as World Champions of 7s rugby.

Article continues after advertisement

“As we celebrate our 7s World Champions today with a march through Suva, it would not be complete without a token to cement our appreciation of the team and their gallant effort so today it is a great honour and privilege as the President of the Republic of Fiji to handover $10,000 each to every team player and also the management.”

The cash prize was deposited to the players and management’s bank account at mid-day during the march.

Ratu Wiliame also thanked the Fijiana 7s team for their fifth place finish at Cape Town in South Africa.

He says their best is yet to come.