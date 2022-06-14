$100k sponsorship for Nadi Rugby

Jack’s Nadi rugby side received a major sponsorship boost of the remainder of the season from All In One Restau­rant Cakes and Fast food.

Nadi, who are current holders of the coveted INKK Fiji Rugby Farebrother-Trophy signed a $100,000 deal with business owner Sulendra Raj for this year.

Nadi Rugby President Mataiasi Nabou says they are grateful of the vuvale partnership and the sponsorship is huge for them.

Article continues after advertisement

“This will look after our club game and franchise competition and most of all our off season and pre-season for 2023. We are very much grateful and happy for Mr Raj coming on board.”

Last week, $10,000 was donated to the team for their preparation against Suva in their Farebrother Challenge.

Businessman Sulendra Raj says this is out of his own initiative in giving back to his community of Nadi.

Raj hopes that through this deal it will encourage the team to keep the trophy and win their remaining matches.

Nadi faces Northland this week at Gatward Park in Korovou.