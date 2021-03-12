10 men Ireland stun dreary England side

Ireland produced by far their best performance to beat England 32-18 in the Six Nations clash.

Keith Earls and Jack Conan scored superb first-half tries while Johnny Sexton kicked 22 points.

Late touchdowns from Ben Youngs and Jonny May after Bundee Aki’s red card did not mask a dismal English display.

Article continues after advertisement

Eddie Jones’ side are now set for a fifth-place finish.

Ireland’s win moves them up to second in the table but their final standing will not be decided until France and Scotland meet next week in their re-arranged fixture that will end this season’s competition.

In other matches, Scotland thrashed Italy 52-10 while Wales is currently leading France 17-14.

[Source: BBC Sport]