10 men Ireland stun dreary England side
March 21, 2021 8:05 am
[Source: The Independent]
Ireland produced by far their best performance to beat England 32-18 in the Six Nations clash.
Keith Earls and Jack Conan scored superb first-half tries while Johnny Sexton kicked 22 points.
Late touchdowns from Ben Youngs and Jonny May after Bundee Aki’s red card did not mask a dismal English display.
Eddie Jones’ side are now set for a fifth-place finish.
Ireland’s win moves them up to second in the table but their final standing will not be decided until France and Scotland meet next week in their re-arranged fixture that will end this season’s competition.
In other matches, Scotland thrashed Italy 52-10 while Wales is currently leading France 17-14.
[Source: BBC Sport]
