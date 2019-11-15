Rugby still an option for former Pearls center

Former Fijiana rep Vaiti Waqatabu is keeping her options open for both netball and rugby.

The former Fijian Pearl centre has been called back into the national netball squad but she says the Fijiana 15s has also shown interest.

Waqatabu took a leap in her sporting career by switching to rugby in 2016, but this didn’t take away her love of netball.

She says even though she has been included in the Fijiana 15s squad, her heart remains with netball.

“Well, I am keeping my options open at the moment. But netball has always been in my heart, it’s my passion. My life is netball.”

The 33-year-old is working on ensuring she secures a spot in the Fiji Pearls side after she failed to make the cut in the 2011 and 2015 Netball World Cup.