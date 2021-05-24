Home

Rugby

Rugby legend, Tuigamala dies

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 25, 2022 5:03 am

One of New Zealand rugby’s legends, Va’aiga Tuigamala has died at the age of 52.

The blockbusting, Samoa-born Tuigamala’s international rugby career spanned 19 tests for the All Blacks between 1991 and 1993 and, later, 23 tests for Manu Samoa from 1996.

In between times he switched to rugby league and played more than 100 matches for Wigan in the United Kingdom.

Article continues after advertisement

Tributes are pouring in from across the sporting world for Tuigamala.

Tuigamala’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed – he was about to launch a new video series in which he talks openly about his health struggles, including being diagnosed last year with type 2 diabetes.

[Source: New Zealand Herald ]

