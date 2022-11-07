Youngsters re-sign with Silktails

[Photo: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club]

The Kaiviti Silktails are getting more players on board for its 2023 Ron Massey Cup roster.

Two youngsters from Maika Sivo’s village, Momi, in Nadroga are the latest players to re-sign for the Silktails.

Both Sirilo Lovokuro and Jonathan Roseman had an impressive 2022 season in the RMC under the New South Wales Rugby League competitions.

Silktails Executive Director Stephen Driscoll has high hopes for the former Cuvu College students.

Driscoll says Roseman is a massive player for them in the middle and has a great motor for someone of his size while Lovokuro on the other hand is super aggressive but has a real knack of making breaks and finding the tryline also.

Both players became regulars in the 18-man RMC squad each week last season.