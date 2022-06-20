Young's last minute try saves the day

[Source: Press Portal Dolitsa]

The Raiders defeated the Knights 20-18 thanks to a spectacular last-gasp try by forward Hudson Young.

Despite Kalyn Ponga’s heroic performance in leading the Knights to an incredible comeback from a 14-0 deficit, the triumph was enough.

Ponga skipped out of dummyhalf to set up Kurt Mann for a key try at the halftime break, cutting the lead to 14-6.

Elliott Whitehead, the Raiders’ captain, was sent to the sin bin for a late tackle on Ponga, which allowed the Knights’ captain to set up Matthew Croker for a try.

Edrick Lee scored to give the Knights the lead as the Raiders continued a horror record of fading in second halves.

However, Raiders forward Hudson Young produced a brilliant grubber for himself to steal the game with a superb solo try to get Canberra out of jail and secure a nail-biting 20-18 win.

In another match, Bulldogs thumped West Tigers 36-12