Young Walsh helps Warriors held-off Cowboys comeback

The Warriors with a baby-faced backline defeated Cowboys 24-20 in round eight of the NRL yesterday.

In the first half the Warriors were leading 24-4 as the young backline led by Reece Walsh held off yet another Cowboys comeback.

The Cowboys scored 16 unanswered points in the second spell but it was not enough.

Jason Taumalolo’s return from an injury did little to shore up the Cowboys defence, with the prize-winning forward making just three runs for 31 metres and 11 tackles in his first 22-minute stint.

Meanwhile, in another match yesterday, the West Tigers defeated the Dragons 16-8.

[Source: NRL.com]