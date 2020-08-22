Young talent time: Dragons please rookie coach in win over Broncos

The Dragons have given Dean Young the perfect start to his six-week tenure as head coach with a 28-24 win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.

After taking over from Paul McGregor this week, Young was made to sweat it out right to the finish after the Broncos pulled to within two points with 10 minutes to play.

It was all the Red V in the opening stages as Josh Kerr and Corey Norman crossed for soft tries inside the first six minutes to open up a 12-0 lead.

Richie Kennar hit back for the Broncos courtesy of a slick Darius Boyd pass and the home side were level six minutes later when Cory Paix got over from dummy half for the first try of his career.

A penalty goal to Zac Lomax put the Dragons up 14-12 before Mikaele Ravalawa powered over the top of Boyd to score to make it 18-12 at the break.

Broncos centre Kotoni Staggs then put in his nomination for try of the year with a stunning 60-metre effort which left Dragons defenders strewn in his wake.

Lomax edged the Dragons ahead once more with another penalty goal before Rawalawa’s second try put them out by eight.

A try to Tom Dearden gave the Broncos a sniff and ensured Young would spend the final 10 minutes on the edge of his seat but some astute kicking by Norman ensured the Dragons would close it out.