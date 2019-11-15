Young rugby league players can now secure overseas contracts:Costin

The Fiji National Rugby League is hoping more young players will secure overseas contracts or play for the Bati early in their careers.

Lately, rugby union players are starting to make their debuts for the Flying Fijians and getting overseas contracts as 19,20 and 21-year old’s.

This trend may grow soon for rugby league as young local players will be exposed to international level competitions through the Kaiviti Silktails playing in the Ron Massey Cup.

Fiji Bati Head Coach Brandon Costin says the Silktails pathway will definitely open up a new windows of opportunity for local players at a younger age as many Fijians get overseas exposure through contracts later in their career but this may soon change.

‘I think they just get their first taste of professional rugby league at a later age where what we can do now is have local Fijians getting that taste of professional rugby league that really strong experience which is going to accelerate their learning and they are not going to be 25,24,23 they are gonna be 19,20 and 21 now that makes for a stronger Bati’.

Costin adds the onus is on the local players because overseas contracts are now right at our doorstep because of the Ron Massey Cup.

‘Now we are guiding our players to professional rugby league you can look at a success story like Maika Sivo who made his NRL debut at 25 it’s not too late for any of those players out there that are really looking to change their life and the life of their community and their family by obtaining a professional contract’

The Kaiviti Silktails are back training after a short break and they will make their Ron Massey Cup debut in March.