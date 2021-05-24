Young Rabbitohs fullback to create NRL history

Rabbitohs fullback Blake Taaffe will create history on Sunday when he becomes the least experienced player to line up for an NRL grand final.

The young Rabbitohs fullback, who has played strongly in the number one jersey despite being a specialized halfback since Latrell Mitchell’s season-ending suspension, will be running out for just his eighth match in the Premiership.

According to the NRL, it will be just his sixth start with two of his seven-game career coming from the bench, making him the most inexperienced player in the NRL era to take part in the biggest game of the season.

The final between the Rabbitohs and Panthers will kick off at 8:30pm on Sunday.