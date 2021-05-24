Young Cowboys take down Titans

Jeremiah Nanai and Heilum Luki played starring roles in the Cowboys 30-4 win over the Titans in Townsville last night.

The Cowboys look a completely different side to the one that managed just seven wins last year and finished 15th.

Fullback Scott Drinkwater and centre Val Holmes were also on song as the Cowboys turned a 16-4 lead into a dominant 26-point victory.

With Nanai running amok on the right edge and Luki on the left, they put up a sensational leap to pull down a Chad Townsend bomb and the Cowboys were home at 22-4.

In other matches, West Tigers edged Rabbitohs 23-22.