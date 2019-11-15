Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby League

Yasawa Marlins remain positive

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 5, 2020 12:33 pm
Action from the Yasawa vs Namosi match.

The Blue Gas Yasawa Rugby side is not throwing in the towel just yet as they continue to fight to stay in the Skipper Cup competition.

Yasawa will need to win all their remaining games with Tailevu, Nadroga and Naitaisiri and hope other results go their way so they can remain in the Skipper Cup next season.

However, a loss to Tailevu this weekend would mean that the Marlins will be relegated to the Vanua Championship in 2021.

Article continues after advertisement

Yasawa is at the bottom of the competition standings with six points and head coach Kalisito Tunaulu says they remain positive.

“So we will enjoy the weekend and regroup again on Monday and prepare for our next game against Tailevu. So after Tailevu its Nadroga and after Nadroga is Naitasiri and we always come out every week with an objective to win and that is what we continue to work on.”

Yasawa will host Tailevu on Saturday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

In other Skipper Cup matches, Lautoka will meet Namosi at Churchill Park, Nadroga host Nadi at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and Naitasiri face Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.