Yasawa Marlins remain positive

The Blue Gas Yasawa Rugby side is not throwing in the towel just yet as they continue to fight to stay in the Skipper Cup competition.

Yasawa will need to win all their remaining games with Tailevu, Nadroga and Naitaisiri and hope other results go their way so they can remain in the Skipper Cup next season.

However, a loss to Tailevu this weekend would mean that the Marlins will be relegated to the Vanua Championship in 2021.

Yasawa is at the bottom of the competition standings with six points and head coach Kalisito Tunaulu says they remain positive.

“So we will enjoy the weekend and regroup again on Monday and prepare for our next game against Tailevu. So after Tailevu its Nadroga and after Nadroga is Naitasiri and we always come out every week with an objective to win and that is what we continue to work on.”

Yasawa will host Tailevu on Saturday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

In other Skipper Cup matches, Lautoka will meet Namosi at Churchill Park, Nadroga host Nadi at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and Naitasiri face Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.