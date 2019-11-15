Wrong call made against the Raiders

The NRL Bunker is again under the spotlight.

This is after NRL head of football Graham Annesley believes Raiders winger Bailey Simonsson was wrongly sin-binned in last night’s loss to the Storm, conceding the Bunker was guilty of “over-analyzing”.

Canberra were left a man short when Simonsson was deemed to have illegally interfered with Melbourne flyer Josh Addo-Carr while jostling for a grubber kick in the 27th minute.

Addo-Carr quickly scored a crucial try in Simonsson’s 10-minute absence and the Storm went on to win 20-14.

The Bunker is powered by a world class fibre network from almost every NRL venue in 2017 to improve the accuracy, consistency, efficiency and transparency of the decision review process.

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart says he doesn’t want to make a big issue of it but he just don’t understand how the NRL use all the technology and money but still get it wrong referring to the Bunker.

Meanwhile, Maika Sivo and the Eels will play the Knights at 6:05pm today before Mikaele Ravalawa and the Dragons face the Sea Eagles.

You can watch the Eels and Knights clash LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL]