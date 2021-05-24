Home

Rugby League

World Cup postponement a blessing for Bati

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 27, 2021 12:46 pm

The postponement of the Rugby League World Cup as well as the England Test is a blessing in disguise for the Fiji Bati.

The national side had named its 41-member extended squad before the postponement was announced.

Bati Head Coach, Joe Rabele says this is good news for them as they have more time to prepare.

Article continues after advertisement

“Like as I said, we are rebuilding again, planning procedure has started again for the 2022 World Cup, I think for all the preparations and all the things that we prepared for this year’s world cup, its already been done so we’ll try to work from where we left off”.


Bati Head Coach Joe Rabele

Rabele says the Fiji National Rugby League had mapped out the plans knowing there would be circumstances as such.

“When NRL stopped all players for participating in their nation world cup we activated our plan B, to use our Kaiviti Silktails players and NSW Cup players”.

The Rugby League World Cup will be held next year from October 15th through to November 19th.

