Wong and Turuva impresses Kativerata

Young Fiji Bati forward Joshua Wong really impressed Interim head coach Wise Kativerata in the first Rugby League World Cup pool match yesterday.

Wong played the full 80 minutes and Kativerata says he performed really well.

The former national rep adds that fullback Sunia Turuva was also outstanding for the Bati.

Kativerata says the Bati have a rest day today before they’ll shift their focus to Italy.

The Italians defeated Scotland 28-4 this morning and takes on Fiji at 1:30am on Sunday.

Kativerata also says that they’ll review their game against Australia tonight.

Looking at the World Cup games played this morning, New Zealand beat Lebanon 34-12 and Ireland thrashed Jamaica 48-2.