Women's participation strengthened

Female rugby league players can expect some major developments next season as the Fiji National Rugby League plans for the 2025 World Cup.

The short-time frame has forced the FNRL to cancel its 2021 season with emphasis placed on strengthening women’s participation next season.

Fiji National Rugby League Interim Chief Executive Don Natabe says developments will be done across the board, from the grassroots to the elites.

“We are looking forward to next year’s season and build on the women’s pathway program across from the primary school, secondary schools and club level. We are also looking at a few test matches and those talks are happening at the background. We are hoping to see our Bulikula again at the international level from next year.”

A solid Bulikula team can be developed with the proposed international women’s calendar by rugby league nations.

The dates for all 2022 FNRL competitions will be announced next month.