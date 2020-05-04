Williams fires as Raiders upset Storm again

The Canberra Raiders have maintained their unbeaten start to the season with an impressive 22-6 victory over Melbourne Storms at AAMI Park on last night.

The Raiders sent an ominous warning to the rest of the competition, after securing their third win of the season.

This is the third time in a row they have beaten the Storm at AAMI Park, coming on the back of victories in week one of last year’s finals and round 22 of 2019.

The Ricky Stuart’s side showed no signs of rustiness following the enforced lay-off, with English duo George Williams and Josh Hodgson in sublime form and big man Josh Papalii producing a stormer in his 200th NRL game.

Williams had a hand in two tries as the Raiders opened up an 18-6 lead at half-time and his defence came to the fore in the second term as the home side threw everything at last year’s runners-up.

[SOURCE: NRL]