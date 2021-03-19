Wiliame starts for Dragons

Fiji Bati centre Brayden Wiliame will start for the Saint George Dragons against the Knights on Sunday.

Wiliame has been promoted from the bench to replace suspended centre Jack Bird.

The 28 year old teams up with Bati winger Mikaele Ravala in the starting side along with Tariq Sims.

Former Fiji international Jacob Saifiti has recovered from his leg injury and will come off the bench for the Knights.

The Knights host the Dragons at 6:05pm on Sunday followed by the Roosters and Warriors match at 8:15pm.

Meanwhile, round four of the NRL starts tonight with Viliame Kikau’s Panthers taking on the Sea Eagles at 9.05pm.