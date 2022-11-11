Wiliame signs for New Zealand Warriors

Brayden Wiliame [Source: Warriors.kiwi]

Former Bati center-back rower Brayden Wiliame has signed a two-year deal with the New Zealand Warriors until the end of the 2024 NRL season.

Wiliame currently plays for Perpignan in the elite French rugby union competition.

29-year-old Wiliame boasts an extensive cross-code resume with almost 50 NRL games adding to his 77 Super League appearances with the Catalan Dragons.

He made his NRL debut in 2013 and has scored 16 tries for the Parramatta Eels, Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles and St George Illawarra Dragons with 35 tries during his two years with the Catalans Dragons

New Zealand Warriors General Manager Recruitment, Pathways and Development Andrew McFadden says they are thrilled to secure Brayden and look forward to seeing the added versatility he offers.