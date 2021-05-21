Home

Rugby League

Wiliame scores in Dragons loss

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 29, 2021 7:42 am
Brayden Wiliame.[Source:nrl.com]

Fiji Bati center Brayden Wiliame marked his return for the Dragons with a try against the Wests Tigers in round 12 of the NRL last night.

However, Wiliame and his fellow Bati, Tariq Sims efforts for Saint George were not enough as they went down 34-18 to West Tigers after trailing 18-nil at halftime.

Wiliame registered their first points via his try in the 43rd minute.

Article continues after advertisement

The Dragons who missed another Fijian flyer Mikaele Ravalawa now only have a win out of their last seven games.

In another match last night, another Bati star Marcelo Montoya scored for the Warriors against the Cowboys.

The Warriors lost 28-29 thanks to a 79th minute field goal from Cowboys fullback Valentine Holmes.

Looking at today’s games, Viliame Kikau and Panthers host Bulldogs at 5pm followed by Maika Sivo’s Eels and Rabbitohs at 7:30pm.

The last match tonight will be between the Roosters and Raiders at 9:50pm.

 

