Wiliame and Sims return for Dragons

Fiji Bati reps Brayden Wiliame and Tariq Sims will be in action for the St George Illawarra Dragons against West Tigers tomorrow.

Wiliame is has recovered from a calf muscle injury and takes his place on the wing replacing Max Feagai who failed a Head Injury Assessment.

Sims who returns after serving a one-week ban replaces Josh Kerr.

Another Bati star Mikaele Ravalawa hasn’t been considered as he is serving a two match suspension for a shoulder charge on Storm center Justin Olam in round 10.

The Dragons take on West Tigers at 9:55pm on Friday while in an earlier match the Cowboys hosts the Warriors at 8pm.

Meanwhile, tomorrow the Broncos play Storm at 9:50pm.