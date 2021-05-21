Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
13 more test positive with 12 in new Navy cluster|$300m direct spending on COVID-19 related matters|USP says five students waiting for results|Government guarantee if approved will benefit Fijians|Bondwell ordered to close stores|Arrests made for breaching isolation protocol|Lautoka market vendors hoping for stall fees to be waived|Government Ministries assist in vaccination drive|More screening for Lami area says MOH|FNUSA demands apology|29 Fijians stuck in Lautoka, housed by relative|Market vendors provided PPE|Bula Kids to strengthen home learning|USP residential halls on shut down|Charitable organization assists disadvantaged families in Navua|Remaining 4,000 tests received with no positive results|11 more cases recorded with 10 in Kinoya household|Australia provides over $31 million worth of PPE|Investigation for Navy personnel to determine future measures|Approved businesses need to adhere to conditions|Ministry warns against misleading information|Government can’t dictate to banks says Sayed-Khaiyum|10 more test positive, including three at QEB and one from the Navy|PM thanks all civil servants in fight against COVID-19|Four arrests for breaching containment zones|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Wiliame and Sims return for Dragons

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 26, 2021 5:36 pm
Tariq Sims [left] and Brayden Wiliame

Fiji Bati reps Brayden Wiliame and Tariq Sims will be in action for the St George Illawarra Dragons against West Tigers tomorrow.

Wiliame is has recovered from a calf muscle injury and takes his place on the wing replacing Max Feagai who failed a Head Injury Assessment.

Sims who returns after serving a one-week ban replaces Josh Kerr.

Article continues after advertisement

Another Bati star Mikaele Ravalawa hasn’t been considered as he is serving a two match suspension for a shoulder charge on Storm center Justin Olam in round 10.

The Dragons take on West Tigers at 9:55pm on Friday while in an earlier match the Cowboys hosts the Warriors at 8pm.

Meanwhile, tomorrow the Broncos play Storm at 9:50pm.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.