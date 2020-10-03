Home

Wighton, Williams double up as Raiders end Sharks' season

NRL
October 3, 2020 10:31 pm
[Source:NRL]

 

Clive Churchill medallist Jack Wighton has steered the Raiders to another grand final rematch with the Roosters, but only after a captain’s challenge kerfuffle helped Canberra avoid one of the biggest finals upsets in NRL history.

For 45 minutes the Sharks well and truly sniffed blood in the water and held a shock 14-10 lead on Canberra’s home track.

Five-dollar outsiders after being trounced by what was largely a Raiders reserve grade side last week, the Sharks came down the Hume Highway without any friends.

But they found plenty in a strangely off-the-pace Raiders defence given nine first graders returned to Ricky Stuart’s line-up.

Cue Wighton changing the tune, as he has more than once this season, with two tries in three minutes, the pair of them equally eye-catching for very different reasons.

