Why the Storm haven't signed a big-name recruit since 2006

Melbourne’s succession planning has been so successful that the Storm haven’t signed a representative star in demand from rival clubs since Michael Crocker in 2006.

Storm’s General Manager of football Frank Ponissi insists the club’s first priority is winning the premiership each year but Melbourne use a targeted recruitment system to identify and develop talent to replace key players in future seasons.

The Storm use a combination of statistics and research on a player before Ponissi or coach Craig Bellamy meet with them to determine whether they would fit into a culture that has helped Melbourne to a fourth grand final in five years against Penrith tomorrow.

