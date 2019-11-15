It is going to be a wet NRL grand final tonight with an 80 per cent chance of rain.

Rain is expected to be around two to seven millilitres during the final.

It means that there will be even more focus on ball handling and getting the basics right.

According to former NRL star, Brett Kimmorley believes the wet weather will favour the Melbourne Storm because of Cameron Smith’s kicking game.

Both the Panthers and Storm can pile on the points when needed but also have the strong defensive structures to handle testing conditions.

The grand final between the Panthers and Storm will kick off at 8:30 tonight and the match will air LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

A special build-up show on Suliasi Vunivalu and Viliame Kikau will start at 7pm.