Wests Tigers wallop Broncos

The Wests Tigers have ensured the heat will again be turned up on Broncos coach Anthony Seibold with a stunning 48-0 win over a hapless Brisbane outfit at Leichhardt Oval.

Adding to the Broncos’ woes was a horrific leg injury suffered by back-rower Corey Oates late in the game. Play was stopped for several minutes while Oates was stretchered from the field.

Coming off a much-needed win over the Bulldogs, Seibold’s men arrived in Sydney looking to continue their revival, but instead they left with their tails between their legs.

The writing was on the wall early when Tigers winger David Nofoaluma crossed for his ninth try of the season after some good lead-up work by Harry Grant, Adam Douehi and Chris Lawrence.

The margin was doubled five minutes later when Grant strolled through some paper-thin Broncos defence to score his third try of the season.

Powerhouse back-rower Luciano Leilua joined the party in the 22nd minute when Billy Walters put it on a platter with a glorious pass.

Things went from bad to worse for Brisbane three minutes later when Jamayne Isaako coughed up possession 10 metres out from his own line and Benji Marshall picked up the loose ball to score.

The Tigers’ fifth try of the opening half came when courtesy of a rampaging Leilua after he caught a line dropout 30 metres out and embarrassed three Broncos defenders on a charge to the left corner.

Luke Garner gave the Leichhardt faithful even more to cheer about when he crossed early in the second half to blow the score out to 30-0.

Broncos fullback Tesi Niu then produced a shocking error when he failed to clean up a Nofoaluma grubber allowing Sam McIntyre to pounce for his first NRL try.

Walters then grabbed the first of his career when he chased through a Marshall bomb, put it on the toe and beat Croft and Xavier Coates to the ball.

Garner’s second try in the closing minutes was the final insult for the Broncos, who face a week of soul searching before a daunting assignment against the Storm in Brisbane.