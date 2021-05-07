Wests Tigers, Sea Eagles secure win in NRL round 10

Although under a lot of pressure, Wests Tigers’ was able to secure 36-18 NRL win over Newcastle last night at Suncorp Stadium.

Rolling the dice and moving form five-eighth Adam Doueihi to the centres and slotting Moses Mbye into the halves with the much maligned Brooks in a desperate search for their third win of 2021.

But Tigers fans who were left scratching their heads and then shaking their fists over the gamble soon changed their tune as Doueihi and Mbye tore the Knights apart as the joint venture led 18-0 after 14 minutes and 24-4 by half-time on their way to a rare victory.

Luke Brooks was in everything as he scored a fifth-minute try, set up another, had one line break and three tackle busts while running 183 metres and kicking for 267 metres.

While Maguire had been feeling the heat, he reckoned he had seen nothing in his 12-season senior coaching career like the flak copped by Brooks of late.

Doueihi bagged a try-scoring double and set up another along with three tackle breaks while Mbye was also in everything with a try assist and a line-break assist to set up the win.

He capped his nightmare evening by spilling a Brooks kick before the ball sat up nicely for Doueihi to seal his second four-pointer in the 52nd minute.

Wests Tigers clearly enjoy Magic Round, scoring five tries in the first 18 minutes on their way to thumping Penrith 30-4 in the last edition held in 2019 in Brisbane.

They had also amassed the worst defensive record after nine rounds in the club’s history, conceding 262 points – an average of 29.1 per game.

Meanwhile in another match, Sea Eagles defeated the Broncos 50-6 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Tonights match will see Bulldogs face the Canberra Raiders at 5pm.

Sharks play the Rabbitogs at 7.30pm and Roosters battle the Cowboys at 9.45pm.

You can catch the delayed match between Sea Eagles and Broncos at 7.30pm