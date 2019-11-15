Home

Rugby League

Wests Tigers register a 28-16 victory over Cronulla

NRL
May 31, 2020 7:56 am

The Wests Tigers inflicted more pain on Cronulla after their torrid week by storming home to register a 28-16 win at Bankwest Stadium last night.

After trailing by six at half-time, Michael Maguire’s men held the Sharks scoreless in the second stanza to collect their second victory in three rounds.

Veteran centre Josh Dugan stepped up in Xerri’s place, scoring two tries in his return from a knee injury that had some questioning his future in the pre-season.

A soft try to David Nofoaluma when the scores were level with 17 minutes remaining broke Cronulla’s back.

Collecting a drop-out, the winger burst through flimsy tackle attempts from Chad Townsend and Dugan to complete a 40-metre try.

The Tigers gained early bragging rights, with new hooker Harry Grant taking only five minutes to make his mark with a try after a slick dummy and offload by halfback Luke Brooks.

[SOURCE: NRL]

