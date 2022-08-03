Western Maroons want to avenge loss

[Source: FNRL]

The Western Maroons are hoping to turn things around in the Fiji National Rugby League’s Vanua State of Origin Two this weekend.

After losing 19-14 in first round, the Maroons coaching staff has gone back to basics to try and overturn a possible sweep this weekend at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Maroons Head Coach Vela Tawake says they’ve assembled the best team for this round and is adamant that they’ll be no excuses this time.

Meanwhile, pressure is building in the Blues camp with the aim of securing its first Origin title.

The weight is now on the shoulders of Blues Head Coach Viliame Domo to get a back to back win.

Domo says they’re expecting that this week it’ll be a tough one, they’ll throw in everything they’ve have.

The FNRL’s State of Origin clash will kick off at 2pm at Ratu Cakobau Park on Saturday.