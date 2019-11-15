West Tigers trio sent for COVID-19 test

West Tigers David Nofoaluma, Josh Aloiai and assistant coach Brett Hodgson have been sent to get precautionary COVID-19 test.

This as the trio resides in areas deemed as coronavirus hotspots.

Head Coach Michael Maguire confirmed to NRL.com the trio have gone for testing and that they will do whatever is needed to be done to keep the game going and safe.

Meanwhile round 10 of the NRL starts tonight with the Raiders playing the Roosters at 9:50pm.

Tomorrow, the Storm host the Titans at 8pm and West Tigers takes on the Broncos at 9:55pm.

The Knights will take on the Rabbitohs at 7:30pm on Saturday and this match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Other games on Saturday will see the Dragons meet the Bulldogs at 5pm and the Sea Eagles battle the Eels at 9:35pm.

There will be two games on Sunday with the Warriors playing the Sharks at 4pm and the Panthers host the Cowboys at 6:05pm.

The Panthers/Cowboys match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports.