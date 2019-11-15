Home

Wes Naiqama confirmed as Silktails Head Coach

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 1, 2020 12:51 pm
Former Fiji Bati captain Wes Naiqama [left] has been announced as the Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Coach.

It’s official, former Fiji Bati captain Wes Naiqama has been announced as the Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Coach.

FBC Sports broke the news three weeks ago but the Fiji National Rugby League made the official announcement this morning at its headquarters in Suva.

Naiqama says he always wanted to give back to the game.

“I see this appointment to be Head Coach for the Silktails is massive for myself and something that I take very high for me it’s always been a goal of mine to give back to the game in a capacity and so much so that after I retire from football that I give back to the game”.

In his role as Silktails Head Coach, Naiqama will work closely with National Coaching Director Brandon Costin and FNRL Development Officers Joe Rabele and Josateki Sovau.

Naiqama played 175 first grade NRL games for the Saint George Illawarra Fragons, Newcastle Knights and Penrith Panthers.

He captained the Bati at the 2008 Rugby League World Cup.

