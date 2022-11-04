We’re keeping our head in the game says Kativerata

The Vodafone Fiji Bati have been reminded to come in expecting a different New Zealand Kiwi side from the one they faced in 2017 World Cup.

Interim coach Wise Kativerata says New Zealand players will use the hurt of their quarter-final elimination in the last World Cup as motivation.

Kativerata says they cannot let their guard down as New Zealand will be desperate to avenge their loss.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they will keep their head in the game and just play to the game plan.

“It’s a different team from 2017 and 2022, they’re more experienced they have a lot of big names, this one the young squad as you know there’s a lot of 23-19 majority of them but im happy with them they know what they’ll come up with on Saturday”

The Kiwis are undefeated throughout the group stage, finishing with a commanding points differential of 122.

The Bati, on the other hand, lost one game in Group B, when they were comfortably defeated by tournament-favorites Australia.

The two teams face off on Sunday at 7.30am.