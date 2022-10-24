We have to focus on ourselves: Bati interim coach

The Vodafone Fiji Bati is only focusing on itself and its goal ahead of its last Rugby League World Cup pool match.

A win will guarantee their progress to the top eight while a loss or draw will have them await the result of the Australia and Italy match.

Interim coach Wise Kativerata says the players don’t need to be reminded of what’s at stake as they are clear about their roles.

“We are just focusing on ourselves, not on Scotland like I said before. From day one when i came in as a replacement, we are just working hard on ourselves. We know we can score points, if we can defend our goal line than we’ll give each and every one a run for their money.”

The last time Fiji met Scotland was in the 2008 RLWC where the Scottish scored a try in the last five minutes to win the game 18-16.

Kativerata says they will build from the 60-4 win against Italy yesterday morning and step things up in every level.

Fiji Bati takes on Scotland on Sunday at 4am.